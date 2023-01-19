Jo Malone London

English Pear & Freesia Candle

$75.00

WHAT IT IS: English Pear & Freesia Candle envelops a room and lingers for hours to create an ambiance that is fresh and unexpected. KEY NOTES: - Top note: King William Pear - Middle note: freesia - Base note: patchouli ABOUT THE FRAGRANCE: The World of Jo Malone London introduces English Pear & Freesia, a scent that is inspired by a walk in an orchard and captures the luscious scent of just-ripe pears, cooled by the autumn air, ready to twist free from the tree. Experience the surprising, sensuous freshness of sweet pears, wrapped in a bouquet of white freesias, on a subtle background of scrambling wild roses and skin-warming amber, patchouli and woods. Top note: King William Pear An unusual, innovative ingredient, this accord of mellow scented fruit is fresh and ripe with a juicy facet. Middle note: Freesia Quintessentially English, cool white freesias imbue the heart of the fragrance with a delicate yet distinctive scent. Base note: Patchouli A sensuously deep, woody note that enhances the longevity of the fragrance.