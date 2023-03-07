Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Lululemon
Energy Bra Medium Support, B–d Cups
$52.00
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
lululemon Energy Bra Medium Support, B–D Cups Final Sale Members can return in-store for creditLearn more
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25 Inch
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Invigorate Training Tank Top
BUY
$49.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Enlite Weave-back Bra High Support, A–ddd(e) Cups Online Only
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Define Jacket Luon
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$69.00
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25 Inch
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25 Inch
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
More from Activewear
Lululemon
Invigorate High-rise Tight 25 Inch
BUY
$128.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Invigorate Training Tank Top
BUY
$49.00
$68.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Enlite Weave-back Bra High Support, A–ddd(e) Cups Online Only
BUY
$79.00
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Define Jacket Luon
BUY
$89.00
$118.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted