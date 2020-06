Pacifica

Energized Glow Turmeric Spice Facial Mask

$4.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Radiate your beautiful light with glowing skin. Pacifica's Energized Glow Turmeric Spice Facial Mask is a multi-targeted mask is infused with a rainbow of plant extracts, turmeric spice, green tea and hyaluronic acid along with enzymes to fight dullness and help boost brightness.All skin types. Especially big dreamers.Smells like: watermelon & lemongrass