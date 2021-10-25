Echor

End Of Day Candle

£24.99

At Echor

Let your stress and anxiety drift away. After extensive research, we blended multiple essential oils including Ylang Ylang, Lavender, Geranium & Sweet Orange. They have been shown to reduce stress hormones and lower blood pressure. Long lasting, clean burn for up to 60 hours. Our slow-burning Vegan soy wax is 100% natural and hand poured in the UK into our premium glass jar with wooden lid. It doesn’t release any toxins, carcinogens or pollutants. Wake up feeling more refreshed. Our research-based oil blend includes pure Lavender Essential Oil which has been found to increase the amount of slow-wave sleep allowing you to wake up with more energy the following morning. Open your airways. Geranium, as used in our relaxation candle, has been found to have natural anti-inflammatory properties and may help to reduce snoring caused by sinusitis. Truly therapeutic. The essential oils we use in our candles are 100% pure, natural and vegan friendly.