Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Alison Lou
Enamel Lasagne Bangle
$3815.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Alison Lou
Featured in 1 story
Pasta Earrings Are The Holiday Gift We Need
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Atelier VM
Mokuba Elastic Bracelet
$54.00
from
Assembly New York
BUY
DETAILS
Cartier
Amulette De Cartier Bracelet
from
Cartier
BUY
DETAILS
Dogeared
Infinity Bracelet
$72.59
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
J.Crew X Alison Lou
Crystal Bracelet
$39.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Alison Lou
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Medium Jelly Lucite And Enamel Hoop Earrings
£130.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Mama 14-karat Gold Diamond Necklace
$890.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Checker Signet Ring
£727.38
from
Alison Lou
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Checker Signet Ring
$950.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
More from Bracelets
DETAILS
Swarovski
Mickey & Minnie Bracelet
$79.00
from
Swarovski
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Lucia Pearl Bracelet Set
$48.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Tisbury Mix + Match Bracelet
$15.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Mosquito Guard
Natural Plant Based Repellent Bracelets (10 Pack)
$10.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
7 Spring Trends Inspired By 90s Rom-Coms, From
Pretty Woman
We've said it before and we'll say it again: they just don't make rom-coms like they used to. Sure we shed a tear during To All The Boys I've Loved
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted