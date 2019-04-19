Where Mountains Meet

Unabashedly romantic, our Emmie Blouse combines a high collar and neckties with original embroidery created in collaboration with our artisan partners in India and inspired by Georgia O’Keeffe’s Black Door with Snow. • Garment cut and sewn in New York • Fabric origin: India • 100% cotton • Stand collar, neck ties • Full-length sleeves • Button closure at front and cuffs • Dry clean only • Fits true to size: squarely on outer edge of shoulders with modern, straight armholes • Perfect fit at bust, straight to hem • Pleats give volume at back • Slightly cropped length, covers waistband of mid-rise pant • Voluminous, wrist-length sleeves • Model is 5'9" and wearing a size M