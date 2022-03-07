Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Sarah Flint
Emma Sling
$435.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sarah Flint
Emma Sling
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Mini Vinyl Wedge Sandals
BUY
C$59.90
Zara
Jimmy Choo
Kaskade Shoe
BUY
$995.00
Jimmy Choo
Castañer
Bette Espadrilles Wedges
BUY
$300.00
Fivestory
Laurence Dacade
Helissa Wedges
BUY
$880.00
Fivestory
More from Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Natalie Pointed Toe Flat
BUY
$475.00
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Natalie Flat
BUY
$375.00
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Perfect Pump 85
BUY
$435.00
Sarah Flint
Sarah Flint
Perfect Block Sandal 90
BUY
$385.00
Sarah Flint
More from Heels
Sarah Flint
Emma Sling
BUY
$435.00
Sarah Flint
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Heel
BUY
$145.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Heel
BUY
$145.00
Everlane
Everlane
The Italian Leather Day Heel
BUY
$145.00
Everlane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted