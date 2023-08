Reformation

Emiliana Knit Dress

$98.00 $29.40

Buy Now Review It

At Reformation

Designed to be fitted throughout with a column style skirt. See our size & fit guide. The model is wearing a size M and is 5'7", 28" waist, 45" hips, 35.5" bust. The details non-adjustable straps, square neckline. Eco Cinch is a light weight, soft, stretch jersey fabric - 88% TENCEL™ lyocell, 12% spandex. Hand wash + dry flat. More on fabric & care.