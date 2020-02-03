Vibease

Emerald Vibrator

$69.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vibease

Vibease Jewel Collection: Emerald Vibrator US $49 US $69 With its soft curves, intense vibrations and playful vibrating rabbit ears, Vibease Jewel Collection: Emerald promises to stimulate your senses all over your body, turning gentle movements into pure erotic ecstasy. Key Features Clitoral vibrator with soft curves rabbit ears 7 Vibration intensities and patterns offer versatile play options Soft silicone fits comfortably in your hand Solo fun or as a great accompaniment to foreplay USB rechargeable. Up to 3 hours of play, no more batteries Waterproof for fun moments in the shower