Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Girlfriend Collective
Emerald Bella Scoop Tank
£58.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
Need a few alternatives?
Skims
Cotton Rib Tank
BUY
£36.00
Skims
Bevza
Seashell Pleated Satin Bra Top
BUY
$350.00
Intermix
Artfish
Sleeveless Ribbed Tank Top
BUY
$18.99
Amazon
Asquith
Smooth You Vest - Leaf
BUY
£40.00
Asquith
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Kinsley Long Sleeve Top
BUY
£68.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Emerald Bella Scoop Tank
BUY
£58.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Black Luxe Split Hem Legging
BUY
£92.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Please Recycle Backpack
BUY
$82.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Tops
Open Edit
Fitted Vest
BUY
$49.00
Nordstrom
Minga London
Eye Roll White Rib Baby Tee
BUY
£28.00
Minga London
Miaou
Deia Corset
BUY
£360.00
Miaou
With Jean
Cindy Corset | Red Pointelle
BUY
£189.00
With Jean
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted