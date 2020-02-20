Emepelle

Emepelle Serum is silky, lightweight, and reinvigorating. Women experience Estrogen Deficient Skin (EDS) leading up to and during menopause, which includes increased visible signs of dryness, dullness, thinning and wrinkling. Low estrogen levels lead to a 30% loss of collagen in the first 5 years of menopause. Emepelle is the first and only line of skincare products available with patented MEP Technology™ to help improve the appearance of Estrogen Deficient Skin. MEP Technology™ is clinically proven to safely and effectively address the root cause of Estrogen Deficient Skin (EDS) non hormonally to help improve skin's health and restore the natural radiance skin loses over time. MEP Technology™ is non-hormonal with benefits exclusively for the skin. This silky, lightweight serum helps reinvigorate skin’s natural source of radiance to help improve hydration, luminosity, firmness and the appearance of fine lines & wrinkles. This fast-absorbing and oil-free formulation layers with other products and under makeup. Key Ingredients: MEP Technology™: Helps restore the natural function of Estrogen Deficient Skin. Vitamins C and E, Ferulic Acid and Plant Extracts: Provide powerful free radical defense. Niacinamide: Helps even skin tone and texture, brighten and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and provides additional antioxidant protection. Peptides: Help combat oxidative stress and improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and skin laxity. Hyaluronic Acid: Helps improve hydration and moisture retention. Please note: Emepelle products are non-hormonal. Though MEP technology has been clinically proven to be safe, it has not been tested on individuals with specific medical conditions. If you're unsure if Emepelle is right for you, please consult with a licensed physician.