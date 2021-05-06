Anthropologie

Embroidered Shiloh Quilt

$288.00 $169.95

Style No. 45407361AA; Color Code: 006 Featuring a subtle stone-washed effect and embroidered embellishments, this handcrafted patchwork collection brings a cozy look and feel to any bedroom. Looking for the sweetest of dreams? Read our guide to find the perfect bedding for you, and learn how to care for it season after season. Garment-dyed cotton; poly fill Embroidered embellishments Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Machine wash cold; tumble dry low Do not bleach or dry clean Iron on warm setting if needed Imported