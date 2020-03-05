Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Paris Texas
Embossed Pull-on Boots
£441.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Paris Texas Embossed Pull-On Boots
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Boots
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Jacquemus
Pantalon Boots
£1637.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
& Other Stories
Square Toe Knee High Leather Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Leather Ankle Boots
$990.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Boots
H&M
Boots
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Jacquemus
Pantalon Boots
£1637.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
& Other Stories
Square Toe Knee High Leather Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Leather Ankle Boots
$990.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted