Speaker specs: True Stereophonic multidirectional sound Wireless connectivity: Bluetooth® 5.0 Additional features: Water-resistant IPX4; multihost functionality; quick-charge feature 7.7" x 3.5" x 4.9" 2.2 lb. Requires lithium ion batteries (included) 20-hours portable playtime on a single charge Multidirectional control knob Battery indicator Metal/brass