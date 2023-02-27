Eloquii

Bridal by ELOQUII Embellished Blazer Tailored fit Side front and back princess detail Waist seam Flared peplum with embellished rhinestone trim Front 2 flap pockets One button closure Non-stretch woven crepe Length 30" (Size 18) Bridal styles offer the same fit you know and love from ELOQUII: we recommend ordering the same size you would in other ELOQUII styles. See our Size Chart for detailed sizing information. Bridal by ELOQUII styles are not made to order and will ship with our customary shipping rates and timeframes. Learn more about our shipping here. We will accept returns and exchanges on Bridal styles, but be aware that they will follow a different return timeframe. Items must be in original condition with the hangtag attached, and your return package must be postmarked within 14 days of delivery to be eligible for return. Bridal by ELOQUII styles are excluded from all discounting. 100% Polyester Dry clean Import Item# 3278002