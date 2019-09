L'Oreal Paris

Elvive Extraordinary Oil Curls Shampoo

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At L'Oreal Paris

L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Curls Shampoo hydrates and nourishes curly hair to reveal bouncy, defined, lustrous curls. The hair oil system re-nourishes and redefines curls, eliminating dryness in just one wash.* For best results, use L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Oil Curls shampoo and conditioner together.