L'Oreal Paris

Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water

$8.97 $7.18

Try Elvive 8 second wonder water by L'Oreal Paris, This rinse out lamellar moisturizing hair treatment transforms hair in 8 seconds for silkier, shinier, healthier looking hair Breakthrough hair treatment that visibly transforms hair from the first use, 1 Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water sold every minute Silicone-free and paraben-free Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water, Moisturizing agents and amino acid target damaged areas of hair, forming thin layers called lamellas to smooth hair's surface with no weigh-down Breakthrough lamellar water technology, 8 seconds to silkier, shinier, healthier looking hair with a totally weightless feel unlike anything else in hair care. Safe to use on color-treated hair. Use 2-3 times per week on wet hair after shampoo, 1 dose for fine to medium textured hair, 2-3 doses for thick to curly textured hair, add 1 more dose if you have long hair. Apply only to lengths, avoiding the scalp. Follow your normal conditioning and treatment routine. Blow dry for optimal shine results. Wonder water lamellar technology is 8 seconds to silkier, shinier, healthier looking hair. A new generation of premium treatment; with its liquid form, wonder water stands out from conventional rinse-outs. Upon contact with wet hair, It works in 8 seconds to visibly transform hair from the 1st use.