Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Faithfull
Elva Shorts
$149.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Blue Beaks & Bananas Unisex Shorts
BUY
$75.00
Farm Rio
Abercrombie & Fitch
6 Inch Linen-blend Tailored Shorts
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Athleta
Calm Cool Short
BUY
$49.00
Athleta
Alo Yoga
Gym Short
BUY
$49.00
$62.00
Alo Yoga
More from Faithfull
Faithfull
Faithfull Smocked Linen Mini Dress
BUY
$219.00
Anthropologie
Faithfull
Gordes Triangle Top
BUY
$51.00
$84.50
Verishop
Faithfull
Amalfi Belted One-piece Swimsuit
BUY
$98.00
$189.00
Verishop
Faithfull
Canyon Poplin Midi Dress
BUY
$149.25
$199.00
Verishop
More from Shorts
Farm Rio
Blue Beaks & Bananas Unisex Shorts
BUY
$75.00
Farm Rio
Abercrombie & Fitch
6 Inch Linen-blend Tailored Shorts
BUY
$60.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Athleta
Calm Cool Short
BUY
$49.00
Athleta
Alo Yoga
Gym Short
BUY
$49.00
$62.00
Alo Yoga
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted