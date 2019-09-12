Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Wolf & Moon
Elsa Hoops
$46.87
Buy Now
Review It
At Wolf & Moon
Simple and elegant hoop earrings made with a wooden charm with mother of pearl veneer.
Need a few alternatives?
Spillo
18k Gold Vermeil Safety Pin Earrings
$52.00
$39.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
Torrid
Tortoise Print Hoop Earrings
$14.90
$10.43
from
Torrid
BUY
Mejuri
Oversized Thin Hoops
$250.00
from
Mejuri
BUY
More from Wolf & Moon
Wolf & Moon
Poppy Hoops
£32.00
from
Wolf & Moon
BUY
Wolf & Moon
Diamond Hoop Earrings
£26.00
from
Wolf & Moon
BUY
More from Earrings
BaubleBar
Vina Druzy Drop Earrings
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Dino Huggie Hoop Earring
$38.00
$28.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Spillo
18k Gold Vermeil Safety Pin Earrings
$52.00
$39.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Celestial Drops
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted