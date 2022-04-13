FitFlop

Eloise Espadrille Leather Wedge Slides

£120.00

Elevate your look – in every sense – with these leather espadrille wedge slides. Raffia wrapped for a summery feel. And embellished with micro-studs. They sport wide leather straps, with discreet elastic inserts for a good fit. On our first ever high wedge sole: featuring our supercushioned Microwobbleboard™ tech inside a firmer shell for stability. Available in black or brown - these espadrille wedges are infinitely easier to walk in than your average wedges, they're the height of style and comfort. Heel height: 71.1mm