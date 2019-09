L'Oreal Paris

Elnett Satin Extra Strength Hairspray

£6.70

Buy Now Review It

At Boots

L'Oreal Elnett Satin Very Volume Extra Strength Hairspray is enriched with Pro-Keratin, creating effortless volume for fresh, natural-looking hairstyles that last all day. It is one of the finest hairsprays and is used by the finest stylists. Its unique micro-diffuser sprays ultra-fine and disappears at the stroke of a brush, leaving hair clean, soft and shiny. It protects your style against the effects of humidity.