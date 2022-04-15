Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Suiting
ELLIATT
Elliatt Ridley Pant
$170.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BHLDN
Fit for a rehearsal dinner or the ceremony on your special day, take your look to the next level with these high-waisted, flared pants.
Need a few alternatives?
Cinq à Sept
Janin Cuffed Pants
BUY
$365.00
Neiman Marcus
Theory
Theory Straight Tuxedo Pants
BUY
$325.00
Olivela
Galia Lahav
Anelise Trousers-ivory Crepe
BUY
$690.00
Galia Lahav
Zadig & Voltaire
Paula Stripe Pants
BUY
$348.00
Nordstrom
More from ELLIATT
ELLIATT
Elliatt Ridley Blazer
BUY
$240.00
BHLDN
ELLIATT
Gisli Floral Print Tiered Maxi Dress
BUY
$239.25
$319.00
Nordstrom
ELLIATT
Honeymoon Pant
BUY
$143.00
BHLDN
ELLIATT
Elliatt Honeymoon Blazer
BUY
$218.00
BHLDN
More from Suiting
Cinq à Sept
Elza Crepe Blazer
BUY
$495.00
Neiman Marcus
Cinq à Sept
Janin Cuffed Pants
BUY
$365.00
Neiman Marcus
Theory
Theory Straight Tuxedo Pants
BUY
$325.00
Olivela
Theory
Admira Clean Tux Jacket
BUY
$495.00
Olivela
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted