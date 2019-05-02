Emmy London

Ella Gold

£595.00

Buy Now Review It

At Emmy London

Our beautiful Ella Gold bridal shoe was created after many requests from brides who love our signature art deco detailing but prefer a lower heel. Emmy chose an open back for a lighter look, keeping the silhouette delicate and feminine. Made of super soft blush kid suede and metallic gold leather, these kitten heel sandals mean no compromise between glamour and comfort. The detail is hand beaded using mother of pearl shell, crystals, and hundreds of tiny bugle beads, we also apply a lacquered finish to minimise catching on delicate bridal fabrics. The low heel, supportive and flattering v shaped ankle strap and padded insole board make the Ella Gold one of the most comfortable pairs of bridal shoes in our collection. Warm, soft tones and intricate detailing lend themselves to an ivory or blush colour palette, providing the perfect finishing touch for a vintage inspired look.