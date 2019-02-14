Kerastase Hair

Elixir Ultime Le Voile Hair Oil

Restore hair's natural beauty and radiance with Kérastase Elixir Ultime Le Voile Hair Oil, a bi-phase oil mist for finer hair types. Working to add thickness, body and shine to dull hair, the beautifying, dual-phase hair oil delivers active nutrients into the hair fibre to encourage long-lasting results. Formulated with Intra-Cylane® and a cocktail of Marula, Camelia Oil and Corn Germ Oils, the nourishing leave-in treatment will deeply nourish while enhancing shine and controlling the appearance of frizz for up to 96 hours, even in 80% humidity. Locks are left looking sleek, radiant and gently perfumed. Suitable for fine hair.