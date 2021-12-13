Xbox

Elite Wireless Controller Series 2

$157.99

The all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro, including adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks. Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly. Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style. Designed to meet the needs of today's competitive gamers, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 puts exceptional performance, customization, and durability where it matters most-in your hands.