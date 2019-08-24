Made by Artis, Elite Mirror 3 Brush Set has everything you need to apply your favorite makeup products like a pro. Featuring oval, linear and circular bundle designs, this essential set boasts thousands of fibers for a seamless makeup application. Artis Elite Mirror 3 Brush Set includes: Oval 7: a professional makeup brush for applying blush, highlighter, bronzer, setting powder or foundation.. Oval 3: a professional makeup brush for applying and blending eye makeup products, such as concealer.. Linear 1: a professional makeup brush for applying eyeshadow and eyeliner or defining brows.. Key Benefits: Seamless blending. Ergonomic design.