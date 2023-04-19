Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Veronica Beard
Elissa Wedge Sneaker
$395.00
$158.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Veronica Beard
Need a few alternatives?
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
BUY
$158.00
Revolve
Veronica Beard
Elissa Wedge Sneaker
BUY
$158.00
$395.00
Veronica Beard
Ancient Greek Sandals
Eleftheria Bridal Mid Wedge
BUY
$440.00
Ancient Greek Sandals
Michael Kors
Kendrick Espadrille Wedge Sandal
BUY
$86.98
$155.00
Nordstrom
More from Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard
Kaira Metallic Floral Dress
BUY
$269.40
$898.00
Veronica Beard
Veronica Beard
Pinkett Cable-knit Wool-blend Vest
BUY
$243.00
$348.00
mytheresa
Veronica Beard
Foley Leather Ankle-wrap Thong Sandals
BUY
$295.00
Neiman Marcus
Veronica Beard
Komi Flared Pants
BUY
$398.00
Bergdorf Goodman
More from Heels
Charles & Keith
Carlisle Checkered Platform Mary Janes
BUY
$106.00
Charles & Keith
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
BUY
$158.00
Revolve
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
BUY
$278.00
Reformation
Chinese Laundry
Avianna Heels
BUY
$63.65
$69.95
Zappos
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted