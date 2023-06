Saylor

Elisapeta Maxi Dress

$264.00 $99.99

Buy Now Review It

At GILT

Color/pattern: tutti fruitti Approximately 57in from shoulder to hem Model is 5'9 and is wearing a size small. Measurements may vary slightly by size. Design details: scallop pointelle knit design, crossover halter neck, slit at hem Slip-on styling 100% cotton Machine wash Imported