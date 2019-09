Wray

Eli Pant (petite Exclusive)

At Stature

Hello Eli: the Fielding Pant's hip, wide-legged cousin in a #StatureSized length. This high-waisted trouser features a pleated front, metal button closure, partial elastic band waist in back, and side pockets. In a substantial denim-weight Navy Blue and Cream Shadow Stripe Cotton.