Elephant & Sloth Face Masks – 2 Pack

$5 from this purchase will be donated directly to Lao Elephant Initiative, to help conserve the Asian elephant population and their habitats. Your support helps in building a team of rangers dedicated to the ethical care of elephants and combating poaching. $5 from this purchase will be donated directly to the Sloth Conservation Foundation to save sloths in the wild. Your support will help create crossings and insulate power lines to keep sloths safe, educate the local community on how to interact with sloths, and so much more. Our Sloth and Elephant Face Masks are made from 50% Recycled Cotton and 50% Recycled Polyester, with Mother Earth in mind. Designed by artist Dana Veraldi. Pack includes 2 masks: 1 Elephant Style 1 Sloth Style. Our non-medical masks can be worn for everyday protection. The two elastic bands are comfortable for your ears. Includes adjustable wire at the nose bridge. Reusable, machine-washable, hang dry or tumble dry low. Ethically made in Los Angeles with 100% recycled materials.