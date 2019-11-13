pidan

Electronic Ball-feather Cat Toy

$26.99

Electric Tumbler Teaser — Naughty Balloon. A neat electric self-play cat toy, a good playmate for kitty. The Design of Small Balloon Appearance. It is cute, funny and full of childlike while smooth and safe. Irregular Rotating Mode. Exciting cat's curiosity, and rousing their hunting nature. Superior ABS. Environmentally-Friendly Texture & Soft Cotton Head. The Super-Silent Motor offers fun noiselessly. Notes： 1. The product provides no battery, triple-A batteries are needed. 2. The product is not waterproof, it shall not be cleaned with water. 3. The product will switch off automatically 10 minutes after activation.