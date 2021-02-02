Leejie

Electric Rechargeable Usb Lighter

USB RECHARGEABLE - The long candle lighter uses a premium lithium ion cell good for over thousands of lights and hours of continuous use. The bottom LED indicator lets you know when the lighter is in use in light or dark. A convenient safety switch is also built in for increased child safety in the home. WIND & SPLASH PROOF - The lighter is a perfect long matches tool for lighting in windy weather. It is also moisture proof - the long lighter can be used easily during heavy weather. PORTABLE & CONVENIENT - The size of this flameless lighter is very small and slim. It is suitable for daily indoor and and outdoor use. Especially perfect for travel camping, hiking, BBQs, candles, cooking, fireplaces, fireworks and so on. TRIPLE SAFETY - Designed with child safety in mind -To use the lighter, push the bottom safety lock switch first, then slide the ignition button to start the plasma arc beam. For safety, the igniting spark will auto stop beyond 7 seconds per igniting. Slide the ignition button again, the igniting spark will be re-ignited. SATISFYING CUSTOMER SERVICE - If you have any questions about the item, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are ready for help. This arc lighter is perfect for lighting candles! It also can be used as Flameless Candle Lighter, Plasma Beam Lighter, Camping Lighter, BBQ Lighter, Kitchen Lighter, Fire Starter, Fireplace Pilot Lighter. Outdoor Utility Lighter Suits for birthday candle, BBQ grills, camping and so on.