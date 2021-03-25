Presto

Electric Rapid Cold Brewer

$69.99 $49.99

Make smooth, flavorful cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes. No more waiting 12 to 24 hours. Rapid cold brew technology spins coffee grounds through water “tornado” to make cold brew fast. No bitterness because coffee grounds are never exposed to high temperatures. Fill carafe with water, adjust whirlpool speed, add coffee grounds, and brew. Spinning water rapidly circulates coffee grounds for quick, complete flavor extraction. Makes 22 ounces of cold brew per batch. Speed control dial adjusts whirlpool speed. Make delicious cold brew coffee at home in just 15 minutes! The Dorothy rapid cold brewer offers a fresh spin on cold brew by rapidly spinning coffee grounds through a “tornado” of water for quick flavor extraction. No more waiting 12 to 24 hours! This rapid cold brew technology makes coffee that is smooth and flavorful without a bitter taste because the coffee grounds are never exposed to high temperatures. Just fill the glass carafe with water, adjust the brew speed, and pour ground coffee into the whirlpool. The spinning water rapidly circulates coffee grounds for complete flavor extraction in as little as 15 minutes. After brewing, press plunger to filter coffee. Dorothy rapid cold brewer is the fast and easy way to make 22 ounces of your favorite cold brew to enjoy right away! The carafe, filter, and grounds cup are dishwasher safe, and the cord detaches from the power base for easy storage.