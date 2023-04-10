Electra

Electra Platform Glittering Silver

$595.81

At Wandler

Set on a towering curved block heel, the Electra platform radiates major 1970s vibes. This eye-catching style is all about having a good time, from daytime to disco. - All Wandler products are made in Italy - All our leather is EU reach compliant (REACH) - Our calf leather is tanned at a LWG certified partner - Your purchase will be shipped in a FSC certified box In partnership with Tree Sisters, a tree will be planted for every €100 spend on our webshop.