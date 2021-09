Philosophy Cashmere

Elbow Sleeve Knit Swing Dress

$19.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care An easy, knit swing dress with pockets is perfect for every occasion. - Crew neck - Elbow sleeves - 2 side seam pockets - Slips on over head - Knit construction - Solid - High/low hem - Approx. 35.5" front length, 37.5" back length (size S) - Imported Machine wash cold 95% rayon, 5% spandex Item #6519704