The Elasticizer is our original cult product. We designed it for Audrey Hepburn, to give her that movie star bounce and shine she was missing after weeks of styling on set. It is still our best seller today. Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet and Georgia May Jagger are all converts, and with such advocates, we are confident it will work for you too. The Elasticizer was the world’s first deep conditioning pre-shampoo treatment, and it is full of genuinely effective ingredients like Castor Oil and Hydrolyzed Elastin that rehydrate your hair. It is suitable for all hair types (including Afro-Caribbean, Coarse and Fine) and will give your hair added strength and elasticity to protect it from everyday threats like brushing and heat styling. Plus, it gives you that all-important feel good factor. If you are going to invest in just one product, this would be it. But you could achieve even better results by adding a Philip Kingsley shampoo and conditioner tailored to your individual hair type. We believe it is the best way to give yourself life changing hair. Paraben and fragrance free formulation. And if you want to know the science behind it, here are the key ingredients… • Hydrolyzed Elastin – a protein that penetrates your hair shaft and increases its elasticity without weighing your hair down. Elasticity is what gives your hair stretch and strength, so it will break less. • Castor Oil – has the amazing hair health benefit of helping to lock in moisture. • Olive Oil – high in Vitamin E and essential fatty acids which moisturise and make your hair look shiny and healthy. Not just great for salad dressing. • Glycerin – this helps your hair to retain moisture, which makes the effects last longer.