Mango

Elastic Waist Cotton Pants

$49.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Description Fabric with cotton. Fine knit fabric. Jogger design. Long design. High waist. Elastic waist with adjustable drawstring. Inside leg measurement 25.39 in. Side length 36.22 in. Women Pants Straight Material and washing instructions Composition: 40% cotton,32% viscose,28% modal