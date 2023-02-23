Elizabeth Arden

Eight Hour® Cream Lip Protectant Stick Spf15

$30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: The perfect lip-protector for on-the-go, this all-weather treatment ensures lips are kept hydrated and protected no matter where you are. Key ingredients: Lanolin: capable of repairing broken skin, this hero ingredient allows for instant hydration and relief from any irritation Made without: Alcohol free Pair it with: Mecca Cosemtica Fresh Faced Sheet Mask Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi Balm Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Moisturising Hand Treatment