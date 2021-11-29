Aaron Reynolds

Effin’ Birds: A Field Guide To Identification

$16.99 $12.79

Buy Now Review It

A compact, comprehensive, and very silly field guide featuring more than 200 of the rudest birds on earth. Effin' Birds is the most eagerly anticipated new volume in the grand and noble profession of nature writing and bird identification. Sitting proudly alongside Sibley, Kaufman, and Peterson, this book contains more than 150 pages crammed full of classic, monochrome plumage art paired with the delightful but dirty aphorisms (think "I'm going to need more booze to deal with this week") that made the Effin' Birds Twitter feed a household name. Also included in its full, Technicolor glory is John James Audubon's most beautiful work matched with modern life advice. Including never-before-seen birds, insults, and field notes, this guide is a must-have for any effin' fan or birder. Read more