Bearpaw

Effie Genuine Sheepskin Fur Lined Slipper

$59.99 $39.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A sleek knitted slipper pairs with genuine sheepskin fur lining to keep your feet warm and cozy during any chilly day. Sizing: True to size. Whole sizes only; for 1/2 sizes, order next size up. M=standard width. - Round toe - Knit construction - Slip-on - Genuine sheepskin fur lining - Approx. 0.5" platform - Imported