Work-Woman's Shirt Meet Edwin, the effortless workman's shirt your Saturday morning is looking for. Built with cozy cottage days in mind, leisure is it's middle name. Edwin walks the line between feminine and not. An effortless workman's shirt, more tailored and colours more androgynous. Want to sport the leisure suit? Check out the Ernie pant. Model is 5'9'' wearing a size small. Don't see your size? Contact us about making it. Made comfortably in our Toronto studio. 80% Cotton 15% Viscose 5% Acrylic 060000-Mango-XS