Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Oregone State Jewelry

Edwardian Snake Ring With Diamonds

$2000.00
At eBay
An amazing antique snake ring with excellent details. Very nice condition. The diamonds appear to be more modern than the setting and it may be possible that the stones are not original, however, they are very fine quality diamonds.
Featured in 1 story
Our Guide To Your First Big Ring Purchase
by Emily Ruane