Parpala Jewelry

Edna Necklace

$76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parpala Jewelry

Perfect to wear alone, or layered. Treat yourself to it, or gift as a sign of love, sisterhood, and friendship. Gold filled or .925 sterling silver Handcrafted red enamel heart charm Handmade ♥ in California * See other photos for layering lengths. Lengths available, are the ones designer recommends for piece to fall perfectly on neck. Any other requests or engravings, please e-mail: info@parpalajewelry.com