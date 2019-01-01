Search
Products fromShopBeautyHair Care
Hick's

Edges Pomade

$15.29
At Sally Beauty
Hicks Edges Pomade features a non-flaky, non-sticky formula that holds the hair and edges firmly in place for a shiny, healthy appearance. Great for spiking flat hair, controlling tapered cuts and the nape area. Easily rinses out.
Featured in 1 story
We Tried 7 Edge Control Products At Coachella
by Khalea Underwood