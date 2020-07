Eddingtons

This chicken shaped egg basket from Eddingtons provides a great way to store your eggs. Made from coated wire, this rustic egg basket provides vintage charm and holds up to a dozen or more eggs. Integrated wire base. Storage hole measures approximately DIA12.5cm x L19cm. Overall measures approximately L25cm x H20cm x D19cm. Not boxed. Other colours available.