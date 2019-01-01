Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Bracelets
Lizzie Fortunato
Eclipse Cuff In Blue Lace
$245.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lizzie Fortunato
Featured in 1 story
4 Summer Outfits For The Girl On The Go
by
Eliza Dillard
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Love Is Project
Pretty In Pink Bracelet
$34.00
from
Love Is Project
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
5-pack Bracelets
$4.95
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Rue Gembon
Elani Silver Bracelet
$43.00
from
Rue Gembon
BUY
DETAILS
Aurate
Mercer Cuff
$280.00
from
Aurate
BUY
More from Lizzie Fortunato
DETAILS
Lizzie Fortunato
Small Hoop Earrings With Charms
$160.00
$128.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Lizzie Fortunato
Gold Mood Hoops
$95.00
from
Lizzie Fortunato
BUY
DETAILS
Lizzie Fortunato
Free Spirit Charm
$70.00
from
Lizzie Fortunato
BUY
DETAILS
Lizzie Fortunato
Daisy Chain Necklace In Lapis
$230.00
from
Lizzie Fortunato
BUY
More from Bracelets
DETAILS
Swarovski
Mickey & Minnie Bracelet
$79.00
from
Swarovski
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Lucia Pearl Bracelet Set
$48.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Tisbury Mix + Match Bracelet
$15.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Mosquito Guard
Natural Plant Based Repellent Bracelets (10 Pack)
$10.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Amazon's "The Drop" Will Sell Limited Edition Items Designed...
As much as we love to shop brick-and-mortar stores, most of the things we buy are from Amazon. In addition to shopping, it's also how we catch up on The
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Cannes Fashion Is At Its Prime — Here Are The Best Dressed Stars ...
Cannes may not be the most popular red carpet — we have the Met Gala, the Golden Globes, and the Oscars to drool over — but it's definitely one of the
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted