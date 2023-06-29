Svakom

Echo Clitoral Tongue Vibrator

$55.00 $39.99

CUSTOMIZABLE REALISTIC & SEXY PLAY TIME: SVAKOM Echo clitoral sex toy got IF award SMALL BUT WITH POWERFUL VIBRATIONS: Echo is small clitoral stimulator but with 5 different vibration modes and intensitines. Totally 25 different pleasure. WHISPER QUIET: The sound of this g-spot vibrator will not exceed 40 decibels. RECHARGEABLE & SPLASH RESISTANT: This vibrater wand is 100% splash resistant. Charging time 1 hour and contineous use time 1 hour CAN DOUBLE AS A MASSAGING TOY: This vibrator can be used as personal massager. All SVAKOM adult sex toys are in discreet pacakge. Only over 18 years old can use this product