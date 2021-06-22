Amazon

Echo (4th Gen)

$99.99 $59.99

Buy Now Review It

Premium sound - Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room. Voice control your entertainment - Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus listen to radio stations, podcasts, and Audible audiobooks. Ready to help - Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more. Smart home made simple - With the built-in hub, easily set up compatible Zigbee devices or select Ring Smart Lighting solar lights and bulbs to voice control lights, locks, and sensors. Fill your home with sound - With multi-room music, play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms. Or pair your Echo with compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio. Connect with others - Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms or announce to the whole house that dinner's ready. Designed to protect your privacy – Amazon is not in the business of selling your personal information to others. Built with multiple layers of privacy controls including a mic off button.