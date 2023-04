Trudon

Eaux De Parfum Gift Set

$299.00

Buy Now Review It

At Trudon Australia

Trudon comes to you, enriches its offer and unveils a new "Travel Format". Packaged as a set of five, the following perfumes are wrapped in a dark blue box enhanced with a gold emblem: Médie, Elae, Aphélie, Mortel et II. Perfect to travel with or thrust in a handbag, the ‘Travel Format’ is also the ideal container to discover the perfumes at home, in depth.