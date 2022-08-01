Tontine

A polyester and cotton blend cover Filled with anti-bacterial treated tontine premium ultrafibre polyester Soft, comfortable and durable Features a 40cm fitted skirt stretches up to 50cm Tontine Easy to Care for single bed size mattress topper has a polyester and cotton blend cover and is filled with anti-bacterial treated Tontine premium Ultrafibre polyester, which is soft, comfortable and durable. To help the topper stay securely in place on your mattress, it features a 40cm fitted skirt, which stretches up to 50cm. For added convenience and freshness this topper is fully machine washable.